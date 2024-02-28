You could be carrying a dangerous item in your pocket

A Warning to People in Washington State

Chances are, you have one of these potentially deadly items on your person right now. Lithium-ion batteries supply power to many devices, including smartphones, laptops, escooters, bikes, cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and even cars.

If damaged or misused, these batteries can catch on fire or explode. In a report completed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 208 fire incidents from 2021 to November of 2022, which resulted in 19 deaths caused by lithium-ion battery fires or overheating of batteries. An increasing number of events have occurred across the United States and continue to grow as the number of battery-operated devices hit the consumer market in the quest of clean energy.

In Washington State, lithium-ion batteries are included in the National Fire Incident Reporting System under the fire module “Heat Source.” Battery fire incidents can be included in arcing and radiating or conducting heat from operating equipment, accounting for over 1,200 incidents from 2022 to 2023.

Tips for Washingtonians to Stay Safe

Follow these safety tips to help keep you and your family safe from the State's Fire Marshal.

Be wary of knockoffs

Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Be-wary of knockoffs

The cord matters

Only use charging cords that come with the device.

No charging in bed!

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a sofa.

Overcharging is a no-no

Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

The right battery

Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

Don't let batteries turn into kindling

Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

Line it up

Put batteries in the device the right way.

Not hot, not cold

Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929