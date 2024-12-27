Who moved to, and from Washington state in 2024?

I have always lived in Washington state. I've traveled around quite a bit, I've been to Atlanta, Denver, Rockport, IL, Anchorage, AK, Hilo, HI, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and many more locations for the most part doing concert sound, but I've never lived in any of these places for any length of time.

So having said that, I have looked at other places to live, but I've always stayed in Washington, and I've been happy with that. That is not true for a lot of people that are coming to and going from Washington.

Every year, Allied Van Lines creates a summary of where people move to, and where they came from and this new survey for 2024 is now out.

According to PRNewswire.com,

‘Allied Van Lines, a leading long distance moving company, shared its annual moving report. The 2024 US Moving Migration Report analyzed interstate moving trends, the economic factors contributing to these trends, and any significant shifts impacting American migration patterns. Overall, interstate moving trends in the United States continue to decrease year over year, with a 7% drop in relocations between 2023 and 2024, following a similar 12% drop between 2022 and 2023.’

As part of that report that Allied creates there is an interactive map that I think you will find very interesting and shows a lot of interesting details for lots of different states. One of the things that it shows is that Washington is among just a few states where there are a lot more individuals moving out than moving in. You can click the link below to see for yourself.

Where Are People Moving to in 2024 - Allied's U.S. Migration Report

So, when someone is moving out of Washington state, where are they moving to? According to this map people are moving out of Bellingham, the Seattle-Bellevue- Everett area, Spokane and Tacoma.

Just to give you an idea of what this map will tell you, the largest percentage of people moving out of Spokane moved to Houston, TX, Phoenix-Mesa, AZ, Boston (& suburbs), MA, Las Vegas, NV, and San Diego, CA

For the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area, a very different look. New York, NY Phoenix-Mesa, AZ Washington, DC Austin-San Marcos, TX Chicago, IL

It was a very interesting report, and that interactive map is a lot of fun. Like I said, I'm not planning on moving out of the state anytime soon. I'm very happy where I am.

And also, I'm lazy, so that whole packing and unpacking thing, I don't want to do that.

