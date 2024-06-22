Are you ready to take a risk on trip? Some Washingtonians say yes

When are you willing to take a chance and when do you just play it safe? There's a gambling website that did an interesting survey where they polled 2200 people. (and we all know how painful that can be) asking respondents when they take the most chances in life.

some of the results I think will surprise you. People from Missouri like to play it safe.

According to casino.betmgm.com,

“Scoring a mere 17.5 out of 100, Missouri residents are the least inclined to take chances, both big and small. 72% would be “unlikely” to swipe their credit card if they thought there was even a chance it would be declined, and 82% would be reluctant to invest in high-risk, high-reward real estate markets, among the highest percentages in the study.”

The opposite is true of Iowa. Casino.betmgm.com says,

“With a chance-taking score of 74.5 out of 100, Iowa leads the pack. Residents from the Hawkeye State double down with confidence. 14% report being “likely” to place a significant amount of money on a single bet. Additionally, if they were to come into a large sum of money unexpectedly, only 6% would save a significant portion.”

Meanwhile, here in Washington state, we're pretty adventurous when it comes to choosing vacations. Washington state came in with an overall score of 64.6%. 47% said they might plan a few trips but would like to leave the bulk of their traveling experience unplanned.

I remember a long road trip I made with my brother Mike when I was in high school. We were going from Seattle to LA. We didn't plan anything. (As near as I could tell.) We just got on I-5 and started driving South. Any time we saw a sign for anything that looked interesting, 9 times out of 10 we would pull over and check it out. (Like the trees of mystery.)

Honestly, I'm nowhere near that adventurous now.

When I travel now, I plan ahead for bathroom breaks. (hey, it’s important).

