AI is here whether we like it or not and you may not even know you're using it. I started using Grammarly about a year ago and I didn't even know that it was AI until about 6 months ago. The data that this report is based on is the amount of usage that the Anthropic Claude chatbot is getting with the stats broken out by states.

according to Axios.com,

‘AI use is spreading unevenly, with wealthier countries, people with more skills and certain U.S. states more likely to benefit, according to new usage data from Anthropic.

The data shows workers adopting AI faster than past tech advances, but uneven adoption threatens to worsen existing inequalities.

One of the things the data shows is that states that have businesses deeply involved in the tech industry show a higher percentage AI of usage. The top three are California, Washington, DC and Utah. (Really, Utah?)

Obviously, depending on the state and the area, AI is being used for many different things. In California, for instance, AI is predominantly used for coding. In Hawaii, the major use of AI is in searches for tourism. Meanwhile, in Washington, DC. It seems that AI is predominantly being used for job searches. (not a joke)

Around the world, it seems that wealthier countries are benefiting more from AI than poorer countries. This is probably due to Internet infrastructure, or the lack thereof.

One thought is that wealthier countries are benefiting more from the use of AI than poorer countries. The thinking is that it might perpetuate dominance in the tech industry from rich countries over poorer countries.

For those of you who are wondering, Washington clocked in at #6.

Anthropic's Claude data shows uneven global adoption of AI could worsen inequalities

