Watch out for this new scam targeting Gmail users.

One of my favorite things to do is watch out for new scams and warn you about them because they are so insidious. This time the target is you and your Gmail account.

Lots of tech types are talking about the advent of AI and how it's going to help us do everything better. Well, I guess that's true because it's helping scammers do things better as well. I have a lot of friends and listeners who use Gmail accounts.

You need to check this out.

According to yahoo.com,

‘Users are falling victim to a sophisticated AI-based account takeover scam, which carefully impersonates Google staff over multiple weeks.’

The whole thing starts with you receiving a notification from Google. Letting you know that there's a problem with your account. “Would you like to make a recovery attempt?”. At that point, if you say no, 40 minutes later, you'll receive a phone call Claiming to be from Google. If you don't take that phone call. They will try to contact you again about a week later online. If you don't respond, then they will try to call you again.

If you take the call according to Yahoo.com,

‘An “American voice, very polite and professional” told the IT expert there has been suspicious activity on his account. The caller said someone illegally accessed his account and downloaded his account data over the course of a week, which reminded him of the previous incident.’

Even though the emails look legit, if you dig deeper, you'll find that they aren't from actual Google Websites. Also, you may discover that the voice on the phone is unusually articulate, and their diction is unnaturally crisp. Kind of a tip off that it's an AI generated voice.

How do you protect yourself from this kind of scam?

Well, first just be skeptical. Question everything. Research everything. If you have a friend in the IT business that you trust, you might want to rely on them to help you out as well.

If you're using Gmail don't get scammed. Protect yourself

