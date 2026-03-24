Are air taxis in Washington state's future?

The development of Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft, or eVTOLs has accelerated greatly over the last five years. Several companies have prototypes that have been tested in various locations around the world. Several companies are now right on the cusp of putting these vehicles into production and offering them up as “air taxis.”

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘The so-called air taxis aren’t really flying cars, but they would operate more like an airborne taxi service than a traditional commercial airplane. The aircraft are small, usually seating fewer than 10 people, fly short distances rather than intercontinental routes and often take off vertically, like a helicopter, instead of accelerating down a long runway.'

Now it looks like the FAA is helping to “fast track” certification.

Washington is just one of several states that are working with the FCC in a program to speed up the development of eVTOLs. Because of this new program manufacturers are working towards ramping up testing and data collection on these vehicles as soon as possible.

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What do you call them?

Call it an air taxi, (you could call it a flying car, but that's not really correct.) The technical name, of course, is Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft.

Manufacturers like Volocopter VoloCity, Joby Aviation eVTOL, Lilium Jet, Archer Midnight, Autoflight Prosperity 1, Ehang EH216, Vertical Aerospace VX4, all believe that they will have their prototypes flying and certified in the next two years.

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Most of the designs for these vehicles revolve around the concept of large multi rotor drones, but there are a few more unique designs that probably don't qualify as air taxis, but more like personal mobility vehicles.

Who will be first?

I'm not an expert in this field by any stretch of the imagination, but it seems to me that Joby Aviation has the lead, at least in the United States.

Another manufacturer getting some attention here in the Northwest is Wisk Aero, a subsidiary of Boeing.

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The technology that really makes these air taxis work is all the new innovations in electric motor design and battery technology. Every year, electric motors become more efficient and more powerful, and battery storage becomes lighter and more affordable.

Another eVTOL manufacturer that's Is thinking out-of-the-box is Lilium Jet based in Germany. It's a freaky-looking vehicle, but it flies and based on this video, it looks like it flies well.

I like the idea of air taxis although it's going to be interesting to see how the FAA incorporates them into everything else that is flying right now. Landing at SeaTac Airport, jumping into an air taxi and having it deliver you to your favorite hotel In Seattle or Tacoma is the vision that all of these manufacturers have.

I have a different vision. Think of it this way. You need to make a rush trip to Moses Lake. You run up to Pangborn Field, jump in an air taxi, and in less than 30 minutes, (Top speed 200 miles an hour), you're in Moses Lake, ready to go to your meeting. It wouldn't be the cheapest way to travel. But think of it this way, in Douglas County electricity is cheaper than anywhere else in the United States.

Would I want one of these for myself?

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Well, of course I would, but I certainly don't trust myself to fly it. It would have to fly itself, and I'm not sure I'm ready to trust the FAA and a computer system to fly me without a pilot. Right now, I barely trust the cruise control in my car.

Also, I'm pretty sure I don't have the disposable income to own one.

