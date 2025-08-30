When was the last time you visited Alki beach in Seattle?

Alki Beach has had its ups and downs over the years. With the kind of weather that Seattle has been seeing this summer season I would imagine it's a very busy place, especially on the weekends.

One small landmark on Alki Beach is a miniature replica of the Statue of Liberty and it has an interesting history.

According to axios.com,

‘The statue was one of about 200 replicas the Boy Scouts of America donated nationwide between 1949 and 1952 as part of a project called "Strengthen the Arm of Liberty."’

This was all part of the recognition of the Boy Scouts 40th anniversary. They were hoping to bring a positive boost to patriotism in the United States after World War II.

Over the decades, the original statue has been damaged with wind and salt water and occasionally vandalism and was eventually replaced in 2007.

On September 11th, 2001, it became a touchstone for Seattleites as they grieved for what happened in New York.

In 2008, some Seattleites decided that they needed to create something special surrounding the statue. So, they raised money to create a public plaza where people could gather, sit down on benches and just take in the scenery.

Occasionally a high tide will cover the Plaza, but you can still sit on the benches, if you don't mind getting your feet wet.

