Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in America. WA. has three on the list.

I love pizza. I really do. I've mentioned before how I first discovered pizza when my parents went to Pizza Pete's in Burian. I think I was in grade school. It was amazing I had never tasted anything like it.

When I was in College in Ellensburg Pizza Mia was the place to go. I can remember sitting in my dorm room calling them up and ordering. They would deliver and it would be hot, greasy and awesome.

Pepsi Celebrates Pizza Goes #BetterWithPepsi & Teams Up With Culinary Institute Of America (CIA) Consulting To Reimagine America's Favorite Pizza Topping Getty Images for Pepsi loading...

A few years later, I took a job, moved to Wenatchee and discovered Gino's Pizza. There were several places to get pizza in Wenatchee, but for me Gino's was the best. The one thing I loved about Gino's was getting tomatoes on your pizza. You could get them fresh on your pizza after it's baked. Or you could get him cooked on the pizza and they did something special. They put the tomatoes under the cheese so the tomatoes would bake right into the sauce. Yes again, Awesome.

Disruptions In Wheat Supply Chain Lead To Some Increased Costs At Restaurants Getty Images loading...

There have been other locations around Washington state where I've had pizza that were quite amazing, but this discussion brings us to Yelp. They have a list they call the “Top 100 pizza spots” in the United States.

According to Yelp.com,

Honestly, I was a little surprised that the number one location was in Chicago.

Pequod’s Pizzeria, Chicago, Illinois

google maps google maps loading...

Even more unusual is the location that was listed as the number two best pizza spot.

Bestia, Los Angeles, California

google maps google maps loading...

The location that I think everyone would assume would be the number one pizza spot would be in New York, but it winds up #3.

Lombardi’s Pizza, New York, New York

google maps google maps loading...

You don't wind up in Washington state until you get down to #12.

Serious Pie Downtown, Seattle, Washington

google maps google maps loading...

I went on Google Maps to check this place out. It looks wonderful. Our next Washington location is also in Seattle all the way down to #45.

Rocco’s, Seattle, Washington

google maps google maps loading...

And our last Washington State location comes in at #54.

DERU Market, Kirkland, Washington

google maps google maps loading...

I love looking at this list because of all the towns where you can find great pizza and some of them seem a little unusual to be in the top 100 pizza places. I will say this, it gives me lots of ideas for where to get pizza when I'm in Seattle.

Top 100 Pizza Spots (according to Yelp Elites) 2024 - Yelp

The 30 Most Popular Pizza Joints In Montana These are the most upvoted comments asking " Montana's Best Pizza? " on the Montana subreddit. These then are the most popular places to eat pizza according to locals. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern