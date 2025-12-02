Black Friday is pretty much over and done although many businesses are extending their Black Friday sales for the next week or two, it's just the beginning of the holiday shopping season. With that kind of money changing hands every day, you know that scammers are waiting in the wings to step in and try to take your money.

Late last week (11/25/25) it was reported that amazon sent out an E-mail spotlighting scams with people impersonating Amazon online. The e-mail went out to over 300 million of their customers reminding users of the dangers of scammers impersonating amazon and trying to get your personal information and your amazon account details.

According to msn.com,

‘As part of Amazon's email, the company warned users that there are several ways scammers could seek to trick them. Additionally, the email warning detailed the fact that criminals are using multiple mediums to contact and trick Amazon users.’

What to look out for.

Watch out for fraudulent delivery notices and emails indicating problems with your account or asking for additional account and payment information. Don't respond to those emails; look to make sure that those emails come from legitimate Amazon addresses.

They are also warning Amazon users to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links that would be sent to them by people claiming to be from amazon but are not.

They also warned users not to click on fake Amazon sites that are advertising deals that are too good to be true.

Also watch out for unsolicited phone calls from individuals claiming to be part of Amazon tech support.

Be skeptical and protect yourself.

Another good way to protect yourself is to activate the amazon two factor authentication or use a pass key to your Amazon account.

The simple truth is the easiest way to protect yourself from people pretending to be Amazon so they can scam you is to only buy Amazon Merchandise through the company's websites or app.

Receiving an e-mail or finding a link on a social media post telling you to click on the link in order to make a good deal on Amazon is probably a good Indicator that it's fake.

Avoid it.

check this video for more scams.

