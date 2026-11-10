Amazon says goodbye to Grubhub And hello to Uber Eats
Amazon has been investing a fair amount of time and money in the ultra-fast delivery space. Amazon has had a partnership with Grubhub since 2022, but they seem to be disenchanted with Grubhub and have now switched to Uber Eats.
According to seattletimes.com,
‘Amazon has swapped its partnership with Grubhub, a distant third in the food delivery marketplace, for a similar arrangement with Uber Eats in a deal announced Thursday.
Amazon Prime members can now order food from Uber Eats directly through Amazon and pay no delivery fee on restaurant orders of $25 or more.'
Over the last few years. Uber Eats and Door Dash have been slowly eroding Grubhub's market base with Uber Eats aggressively expanding into grocery delivery, which is probably one of the reasons why they look much more attractive to Amazon.
Amazon's ultra-fast delivery service is called Amazon Now with a focus on household essentials and groceries with a delivery time of 30 minutes or less. Currently, Amazon Now is available in multiple Major cities including Seattle, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Atlanta,
Amazon announcing a partnership with Uber Eats is interesting because they have been in competition with each other in the ultra-fast delivery space.
The idea that I could now order food from Uber Eats through Amazon and not have to pay delivery fees (If I order $25 or more) is a huge plus.
Will I use this service? Probably not, I don't live in Seattle.
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