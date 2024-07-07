Potato cakes are back at Arby’s. Is this really a thing?

Fast food franchises are constantly trying to re-invent their image (and their menu) and sometimes they return back to the past. This week it’s Arby's with the re-introduction of the “potato cake”. A deep-fried triangle of shredded “tater” goodness.

Think of the Arby's potato cake as a thicker, oilier version of the McDonald's hash brown. I'm always thinking of you, the reader, when I do something like this. I went to Arby's, and I ordered some and lo and behold, I was not disappointed. (Yes thicker, oilier)

Based on Arby's promotional material the return of the potato cake is a big deal. Check out this video.

You'll notice at the end of the video he really got into that, like seriously. (I hope he was paid well) I'm sorry, but if I'm looking for deep fried potato goodness, I'm not going for the potato cake. Nor am I going for the McDonald's hash brown. I am going for French fries, that's the way to go. I look at French fries as a ketchup delivery system. The Arby’s crinkle fry is not a bad way to go.

My personal preference is actually the sweet potato fry. They're so good I don't even need ketchup. (I know, heresy.) But if you're looking for the best fries in the Wenatchee Valley, you will find them at KFC. I know, I know, it should be McDonald's, right? No, KFC is much better. I don't know where they get them from, I don't know what the process is. The only thing I know for sure is that they probably salt them a little more.

Full disclosure, I should not be eating French fries at all but if you stick a bag of KFC French fries in front of me, I'm sorry, I gotta have them.

