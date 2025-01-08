Sticker shock! Egg prices in Washington state nearly doubled

When was the last time you bought eggs, I honestly can't remember the last time I bought eggs. I've always felt they were a little expensive and I don't use them that much. Yes, eggs are a great source of protein. And I guess technically I am buying eggs when I have breakfast on Sunday morning. At Jimmy'z Diner. But I don't actually go to the store and buy eggs.

According to colombian.com,

‘Shoppers rang in the new year with record-high egg prices. Vancouver shoppers reported paying about twice what they normally pay for eggs over the past few weeks. Some found egg refrigerators at grocery stores empty.'

So why is it the price of eggs in general across the United States have gone up almost 63% in the last year?

You have three major factors.

First off, “it's inflation stupid”. Everything costs more, so the farmer Is passing the costs of production on to you. Fuel, chicken feed, manpower, it's all more expensive now than it was a year ago.

Second, you have an increase in demand during this season. especially the holiday season when Everyone is baking For Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

3rd, and this is the big one. Bird flu. (Avian flu to be more exact.) This is considered to be the worst outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history, impacting over 110 million birds since 2022. (Especially in Utah, Washington and Oregon.)

Will our egg prices go down? Not in the near future. They'll probably stay high through most of 2025.

I guess it's time for me to find something else for breakfast besides eggs on Sunday.

Record-high egg prices a shock for shoppers in Clark County - The Columbian

The Egg Shortage, Explained—Why Are Eggs So Expensive?

