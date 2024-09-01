If you do a lot of driving in the Seattle area you wind up paying road tolls. I can remember a time when that wasn't the case but as the years go by and funding for maintaining bridges and roads reduces WSDOT is relying more on road tolls to help maintain for instance, the Mercer Island bridges.

It's been so long since I've driven in Western Washington that I had no idea that there are five different road tolls in operation now.

State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge, State Route 167 HOT lanes, State Route 520 bridge, Interstate 405 express toll lanes, State Route 99 tunnel.

Now here's the deal.

It really doesn't matter if you're a resident of Western Washington or not, if you drive on these roads, you will pay the toll. Traffic cameras are set up to read your license plate and if you're not already in their system then they will just look up your address and mail you the bill. But you better beware of how you pay that bill.

According to geekwire.com,

‘In an orange flyer being inserted in Good to Go! bills mailed to Washington drivers, WSDOT warns that “Doxo is not affiliated with Good to Go!” and that the state agency has no control over fees Doxo may charge or the timing of its payments, which can incur additional late fees.’

In a lot of instances people who are trying to pay their “good to go” bill for driving on toll roads try to pay through Doxo. In one instance a user complained about receiving a $3.99 payment delivery charge for their $3.20. Road toll. (Not a bad profit margin for Doxo)

Look, you're going to have to pay the toll, but be smart, read about your options.

(And probably don't use Doxo.)

Washington State Dept. of Transportation warns toll customers about using bill-pay service Doxo – GeekWire

Good To Go! (mygoodtogo.com)

doxo | Transforming the Bill Pay Economy™



