Himalayan blackberries Want to destroy your garden.

Did you ever go on a hike just for the excuse to pick blackberries? I remember doing this. I had no idea at the time that I was doing something for the environment.

According to axios.com,

‘Eating Himalayan blackberries not only reduces seeds in a specific area, it promotes awareness about noxious weeds and how to counter them, Pelliccia told Axios.

Birds and other animals will still have plenty of blackberries no matter how many we eat, she said.’

I'm not sure if it's actually Himalayan blackberries, but I have a similar infestation near my driveway and in my backyard. Every year in the spring it grows like a weed. We pull them all out and next year, they're back again. It's driving me crazy. How can I get rid of these things?

OK, back to Himalayan blackberries.

I had no idea, but apparently there are rules to foraging. The key rule is don't take more than 20 to 30%. Of what's available. This, however, does not apply to Himalayan blackberries. An invasive species that will just take over and suffocate other plants.

There are plants like this across America, like in West Virginia for instance where you will find wineberries. Tasty, but not good for the environment.

Here's a wrinkle you might not have thought of.

In Corvallis, they're hosting an Invasive species cook off. Local chefs creating gourmet dishes from plants and animals that are crowding out indigenous species. On the surface this sounds like a good idea, but I'm not really interested in trying the Groundhog Ragu.

You are invited to pack up the family and go Berry picking. Specifically, Himalayan blackberries. (If you can figure out what they really are.)

