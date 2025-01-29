Giant Underwater volcano eruption is expected near us in 2025

About 300 miles off the Oregon coast is a gigantic underwater volcano approximately 3600 feet high. And a mile wide. And volcanologists believe that it may erupt in 2025.

'Axial Seamount, a massive underwater volcano located nearly 300 miles off the Oregon coast, is showing signs of an imminent eruption. This 3,600-foot-tall volcano, which spans 1.25 miles across and sits 4,626 feet beneath the Pacific Ocean's surface, is currently experiencing significant swelling and rumbling, indicating a buildup of magma.'

According to volcanologists, the good news is that if this volcano does erupt, it won't be a gigantic explosion. It'll be more like Mona Loa in Hawaii. They call it a “young shield” volcano. With a low and wide profile. These types of volcanoes typically don't have explosive eruptions, but rather. Low. Speed lava flows.

Based on the recent seismic activity, volcanologists in Oregon feel that the probability of an eruption of Axial Seamount is high before the end of 2025. There have been 3 eruptions of this underwater volcano in the last 30 years. And for that reason, it's considered to be the most active volcano in the Pacific Northwest.

Axial Seamount is one of the most continuously observed volcanoes on the West Coast. The team at OSU has a large number of monitoring devices on or around the volcano, and they also have an ROV (Remotely operated vehicle) for underwater observations.

The immense underwater pressures have a tendency to reduce the possibility of explosive eruption and when the molten magma hits the cold water, it immediately solidifies, which also slows down the eruption as well.

