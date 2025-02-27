Can you raise your own eggs in Washington?

People are freaking out about egg prices, and I guess for good reason. So much so that people are trying to find cheaper ways to get eggs and of course, probably the cheapest way is to raise your own. Get some chickens, put them in the backyard, right? Can you do that in Washington state?

photo by Lon Martin photo by Lon Martin loading...

According to kingcounty.gov,

‘Backyard poultry have become increasingly popular in recent years as interest in locally produced food, including eggs, has grown. Many local municipalities allow a limited number of domestic fowl on residential properties. Before getting a backyard flock, it is important to understand issues related to legal aspects, husbandry and health, and diseases that can be spread by poultry to people.’

A couple of things you need to do right away is first learn the regulations in your area, whether it's Wenatchee or Moses Lake or Kittitas County. Find out what you can and cannot do.

photo by Lon Martin photo by Lon Martin loading...

The other thing you need to do is follow some guidelines that have been set out on how to keep your poultry healthy. Watching out for things like bird flu in your flock.

There are also things you need to do so that you stay healthy. Baby chicks have a tendency to shed salmonella so keep your hands clean. Campylobacter is another bacterium shed by poultry, and if you get it in your system, it's no fun at all. We are talking diarrhea, cramps, vomiting, that kind of stuff. You don't need it.

My buddy Lon occasionally house sits for a friend of his in the tri-cities and that friend has chickens. His friend's flock is now up to 6 chickens. It's been as low as 3 in the past and I'm told that they average about one egg a day.

photo by Lon Martin photo by Lon Martin loading...

One of the things that you need to keep in mind is that chickens, like the rest of us, have a circadian rhythm that they like to keep so don't leave a light on in the chicken coop 24 hours a day or they won't lay. On average a hen will lay 1 egg a day, sometimes less. For the cost of the chicks, some fencing, a coop and feed. You will have eggs every day, whenever you want them. In the long run, that's a pretty good deal if you like chickens.

photo by Lon Martin photo by Lon Martin loading...

I'm not that guy. I don't have enough free time in my life to take care of any critters. If I feel like taking care of some chicken, I'll go to KFC.

If you want more information on how to keep chickens, check out the links below.

Backyard poultry - King County, Washington

Eggs | Washington State Department of Agriculture

Never Buy Eggs Again in Washington|



10 tips for anyone who is thinking of getting backyard chickens They sure are cute little things at the store but before you hand over your credit card and welcome those baby chicks to your home, go over this list of 10 tips. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio





This Missouri Tiny Barn is Guarded by Fluffy Chickens Gallery Credit: Tiny home hosted by Angie-Dennis, Airbnb



