Burning ballots. It only takes one idiot to ruin it for the rest of us.

So, I'm sitting at home chilling out and I'm thinking, well this election season can't get any more crazy or stupid than it already has. What could possibly go wrong? And then the news comes on and somebody has decided to throw incendiary devices in three drop off ballot boxes, and the news cycle goes crazy.

I have already done my voting. I dropped my ballot off at the drop off box right across from the library here in Wenatchee. As far as I know, no fires. (Thank God.)

I think it's interesting that the ballot box fires have both occurred between Portland and Vancouver.

According to cnn.com,

‘With just days until Election Day, investigators in Oregon have shared new details about a man they say is responsible for three recent fires at ballot drop boxes which damaged hundreds of ballots – and are warning he may continue his attacks.

Investigators have not identified the suspect, Portland Police Chief Bob Day said Wednesday, but police have released a physical description and other information. Police did not reveal the source of the description.’

The most amusing part of this whole thing is that apparently our perpetrator may be driving a “black or dark-colored 2001-2004 Volvo S-60". (Seriously. A Volvo?)

Portland police now have 24-hour surveillance on all of their thirty drop off boxes. As of this writing no word on what Vancouver is doing. (I'm sure they're on top of it.)

Voters with damaged ballots are being contacted and replacement ballots are either being mailed to them or they will be able to pick them up.

There are lots of different ways to vote, and I sincerely hope that you exercise your right to do so.

Please stay away from open flames.

