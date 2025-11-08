When was the last time you went to a store to buy a new book? For me it's been quite a while. I'm using a Kindle these days so I'm going to Amazon on a regular basis. But I miss our one big bookstore that we used to have in the Wenatchee Valley, Hastings. Hastings was a great store, but apparently it was not sustainable, so they went away. Not just in Wenatchee, the entire company shut down.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Over the decades, we've had other bookstores in the Wenatchee Valley. They, in turn, have also gone out of business. We do have an excellent used bookstore.

Ye old bookshop at 11 Palouse St. Wenatchee.

You'll find an excellent bookstore in Leavenworth. A book for all seasons, 707 US Hwy 2 Ste B Leavenworth

In Chelan, you'll find Riverwalk books, 116 East Woodin Ave Chelan

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

And you'll also find a Christian bookstore in the Wenatchee Valley called Encouraging Words, 529 S Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee

But what you won't find in Wenatchee is the giant brick and mortar mega bookstore. Those kinds of bookstores have pretty much disappeared from the downtown Seattle area.

Up until now.

The word is that Barnes & Noble are coming back to the Downtown Seattle area.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘The bookseller has leased a property, previously occupied by The North Face, at 520 Pike St. in the city’s Central Business District, per a permit filed Monday.

The company’s website has the store slated to open in April.

The leased building includes two floors and more than 14,000 square feet of floor area, according to related filings last month.’

There are two other Barnes & Noble locations that do exist in the Seattle area. One of them has Taking over a section of the university bookstore, and another located at Northgate station.

Other bookstores do exist in the Seattle area but seem to be concentrated In the Pike Place Market.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I must admit, I miss that giant bookstore experience. So much to look at, so much to choose from.

Will I be traveling to the Seattle area so I can try out the new Barnes & Noble? Probably not, but I'm glad that they're coming back.

Barnes & Noble plans to return to downtown Seattle | The Seattle Times

Downtown Seattle Barnes & Noble store to close Saturday | The Seattle Times

Seattle’s University Book Store gets a new operator — Barnes & Noble | The Seattle Times



10 Books by 10 Authors You Never Knew Were from Washington Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



