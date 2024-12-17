Everyone’s freaking out about drones. What about googly eyes? 

So, on the East Coast and the West Coast, we have this plethora of drone sightings, some of them causing trouble. Getting too close to restricted airspace, grounding flights and I will admit that is serious, but something I think that is much more serious is the encroachment of Googly eyes on public art in Bend OR. This is such a serious thing that it's actually popped up on the Stephen Colbert show.

According to huffingtonpost.com,

‘Googly eyes have been appearing on sculptures around the central Oregon city of Bend, delighting many residents and sparking a viral sensation covered widely by news outlets and featured on a popular late-night talk show.

On social media, the city shared photos of googly eyes on installations in the middle of roundabouts that make up its so-called “Roundabout Art Route.”’

So, what is the cause of this whimsical vandalism? Did someone have a little too much to drink and decided to enhance the local public artwork? Maybe they just finished watching the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and said “googly eyes. Yeah, I like that.” If you haven't watched that movie, just know that googly eyes are part of the central visual theme.

Look, I think it's hilarious, but then I'm not the one that paid to put the statues up. I thought it was so funny that I went online to Amazon to see what kind of googly eyes I could purchase if I ever decided to do something like this myself. Suffice it to say that there is a vast selection of googly eyes available to you if you want to pay the money for it. I just recently had some detail work done on my car and I was thinking wouldn't it be funny if my car had googly eyes?

Then I came to the realization that it would only be funny if I put the googly eyes on my car. If somebody else did it, I don't think I'd find it funny at all.

