HGTV says this is the best park in Washington state.

We have some really nice parks here in the Wenatchee Valley. Most of them thanks to the Chelan County PUD and their Parks Perform program. But my first memory of a park is the Arboretum in Seattle. Sometimes mom would pack up the kids and we would go to the Seattle Museum of History and Industry and then right next to it was the Arboretum, and we'd take a walk around there.

I did not have a huge interest in parks with floral gardens at the time. (I was Maybe 8 at the time) But it was kind of nice to walk around and if we were lucky, the sun was shining. It was good exercise.

Later in life, when I was a dad, we made a trip to Canada and one of the places we visited was Busch Gardens, a lovely venue. I remember we walked around looking at the flowers and then watched a brief concert that evening.

In all my years I have never had the opportunity to go to Spokane and Sightsee. So, it comes as a bit of a revelation to find out that HDTV has cited Spokane's Manito Park as one of the best in the United States.

It is a beautiful setting with lots of variety. As you can see from the videos included in this article. I do have to admit, though, that I like parks that are a little more functional like Daroga Park and Orondo, or Riverfront Park here in Wenatchee.

Congratulations to Spokane for having one of the best parks in the entire United States.

Maybe I should go visit.

