What is your food of love, and will you be able to find it in WA.

So, when you go out for that Valentine's Day dinner on Friday, what type of food do you choose? I must confess that my go to a few years ago was Visconti's on North Wenatchee Ave. (always a slam dunk) But these days I'm more inclined to go for BBQ.

steakhouse menu grilled meat chef smoked beef ribs golubovy loading...

The website matchmakingcompany.com has done a “semi scientific” survey where they analyzed data on two-person restaurant reservations across the country.

According to matchmakingcompany.com,

‘Planning the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner often hinges on finding a restaurant with availability — and some cities make this easier than others. To determine which cities, offer the best and worst chances for securing a reservation, we analyzed OpenTable data for two-person dinners on February 14, 2025.’

Chocolate heart Guido Vrola loading...

For the most restaurants available on valentine's day the prize goes to San Jose, Ca. The city with the least available restaurants for reservations, New York City. By the way, if you haven't made your reservation by now, you might be celebrating Valentine's Day at Burger King.

If you're looking for the most romantic restaurant to make a reservation in, Richmond, VA, it comes out at number one. Coming in at number 20 was Seattle, WA.

matchmakingcompany.com matchmakingcompany.com loading...

Now let's talk about the food of love. The favorite choice for cuisine on Valentine's Day is as varied as you can imagine. In Alabama, the go to choice is steak houses, The choice in Maine is BBQ restaurants, Arizona and Colorado, the consensus seems to be Mexican restaurants, In Hawaii and in Utah there's nothing better than a good burger, and in Washington and Ohio, the choice is Vietnamese. (We have a great Vietnamese restaurant in Wenatchee.)

All in all, the most preferred restaurant of love In the United States is the steakhouse with 14 states represented. Italian restaurants and Mexican cuisine came in at number 2 and number 3 respectively.

177377639 DiaMartori loading...

Just remember if you haven't, make your reservation now or you may be out of luck for your first choice. I'm in luck because we have several good BBQ restaurants in the Wenatchee Valley. Which one am I going to choose? I'm not saying.

Happy Valentine's Day this Friday.

Happy Valentine's Day Celebration Text Over Red Duotone Lights Background IrisImages loading...

If you want to look at the data in more detail, just click on the link below.

The Best U.S. Cities for Valentine’s Day Dinner Reservations in 2025



Selecting The Best Chocolates For Valentine's Day Based On Your Zodiac Sign Want to make those chocolates just a little bit more personal on Valentine's Day? Whether it be cakes, strawberries, even tacos, there is a candy that fits with each. Which is yours? Check out our gallery below to match up with your astrological sign! Gallery Credit: JD Knite





50 Fabulous Valentine's Day Gifts For Whataburger Lovers Get them what they really want. Gallery Credit: Chrissy



