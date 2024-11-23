The USPS will be honoring the original “Hot Grandma” with a stamp.

Between The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, I have always thought that Betty White was the hottest grandma on TV and definitely the funniest. The work she did on The Mary Tyler Moore Show was priceless, and one of the reasons why I actually liked to watch the show.

Then later on, it was The Golden Girls, and she was in that outstanding trio. (She got an Emmy for that role.)

She kept working and she kept being funny, right up to her last days. So, to me, the best news I've heard all week is that the US Postal Service has decided to create a Betty White stamp.

According to npr.com,

‘The USPS announced that White will be featured in a new stamp next year. The postage was based on the book cover of White's biography taken by photographer Kwaku Alston. The announcement comes nearly three years after her death in December of 2021, when White was just weeks away her 100th birthday.’

The US stamp program was designed to honor Cultural icons and touchstones in our U.S. history.

So next year we get a Betty White stamp. Also, next year we get a stamp of a music icon from New Orleans Alan Toussaint, Singer-songwriter, piano player and producer.

I think it's great that both of these cultural icons are going to be honored with their own postage stamp.

I only have one problem. I hardly ever send letters anymore.

