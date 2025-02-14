Washington state rocket company laying off workers.
Ever since I was a youngster I've been fascinated and maybe just a little obsessed with the space race when it kicked off with the Russians shooting Sputnik into Orbit. My fascination was only made sweeter because my dad was an aerospace engineer working for Boeing and participated in several aerospace projects.
More recently, we've seen a lot of development in the aerospace industry in Washington state. Including Stoke Space and Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos and based in Kent. I think it's great that there are at least three companies in Washington state, all working on aerospace projects.
But now that feeling is a little bittersweet because Thursday it was announced that Blue Origin would be laying off 10% of their staff. The announcement was made by their CEO Dave Limp. Employees of Blue Origin got the news by way of a “virtual” all staff meeting that took place on Thursday.
According to seattletimes.com,
‘Blue Origin, the Kent-based rocket company formed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, plans to cut 10% of its workforce.’
The 10% cut is going to take place at almost all levels of the Blue Origin workforce from management on down. Blue Origin has their manufacturing facilities in Kent and multiple launch facilities Including Cape Canaveral FL and Huntsville, AL.
To me, the sad part of this announcement is that it came just after the company had their successful launch of the new Glen orbital rocket last month.
CEO Dave Limp is still very positive about the future of Blue Origin, stating that in 2025 they hope to launch the New Glen and New Shepherd rockets and land on the moon.
I sincerely hope that this is all true. I think the real future of space exploration will be based in private enterprises.
