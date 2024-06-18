37th Annual Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival. July 19-21.

You know that I love a really good music festival. And one of the longest running music festivals in Eastern Washington is the Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival. This year will be the 37th annual. This is an all-ages event with food, arts and crafts, a lot of Music and camping is always available. (get it early)

EFELIU EFELIU loading...

I have certainly been to my share of Winthrop rhythm and Blues festivals over the years. I've had an opportunity to listen to and sometimes record some of the greatest Blues players in all of the world. I have heard Tower of Power there. Also, little feet, Booker T, Shamika Copeland, Elvin Bishop, Roy Rogers and the Delta Rhythm Kings, Ike Turner and many more.

according to winthropbluesfestival.com

“a three-day event packed full of exciting national and regional entertainment for all ages. There is on-site camping, food and craft vendors, portable showers, and a beer garden. The Blues Ranch is the perfect setting for one of Washington’s finest music festivals. The Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival is the largest and longest running blues festival in the state of Washington. Over eighty thousand people have attended this event in the past thirty-plus years.”

winthropbluesfestival.com winthropbluesfestival.com loading...

weekend passes and day passes are available, and you can get them at.

https://winthropbluesfestival.com

The lineup for this year starts on Friday.

6:30 PM – Leon Timbo

8:00 PM – COLIN JAMES

9:30 PM – The Revival Brothers Band (Big Top Beer Garden stage)

11:00 PM – Methow Juke Joint Allstars (Big Top Beer Garden stage)

Saterday Day looks like this.

11:00 AM – Nat Myers

12:30 PM – Duffy Bishop

2:00 PM – Chris O’Leary

4:00 PM – Diggin Dirt

6:00 PM – Nikki Hill

8:00 PM – ERIC GALES



10:00 PM – GALACTIC featuring Jelly Joseph



11:30 PM – Chris O’Leary (Big Top Beer Garden stage)

12:30 AM – Methow Juke Joint Allstars (Big Top Beer Garden stage)

Then everything wraps up on Sunday.

11:00 AM – Nat Myers

12:30 PM – LaRhonda Steele & Family

2:00 PM – Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

3:30 PM – Too Slim & the Taildraggers



5:15 PM – J & the Causeways

7:00 PM – THE RECORD COMPANY

8:30 PM – Methow Juke Joint Allstars (Big Top Beer Garden stage)

Take that weekend off and go to The Winthrop Rhythm and Blues Festival, always a rockin’ good time and it's always the third weekend in July.