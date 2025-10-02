After all its travails over the last couple of years, Boeing is finally getting some positive news, and it's about time. Over the last few years, it's probably been tough to be an employee of Boeing, let alone trying to run the company if you're in management.

Positive news for Boeing is appearing on several fronts, including sales.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Boeing landed one of its biggest deals this year, with Turkish Airlines agreeing to buy as many as 225 jets following a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey’s flagship carrier will purchase 50 787 Dreamliners, with options for 25 more, according to a stock exchange filing Friday. Deliveries are scheduled between 2029 and 2034.’

Just looking at one part of the deal, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner costs somewhere between $150 million to $200 million each. (Now buy 50 of them) Of course Boeing doesn't get paid until they deliver the planes, although I imagine there's a deposit.

(I wonder how much that is? Probably about $75,000,000, What do you think?)

More good news for Boeing.

The FAA is moving forward on certification of the Boeing 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliners and has decided to let certain Boeing engineers help in this certification process. Back in 2019, the FAA revoked any kind of authority of Boeing to certify the 737 Max, and did the same for the 787 Dreamliner.

So, this FAA announcement is actually good news for Boeing.

The most recent good news about Boeing.

Reporting from The Seattle Times says that Boeing is now working on a new commercial jet to replace its Renton-built 737 model. Boeing management isn't saying anything about it, but rumors are floating, and a story has also shown up In the Wall Street Journal about a possible new jet.

Boeing is also finishing development of three new models that they previously announced. Two different versions of the Max, and the 777X, that are still waiting to be certified.

It's just my opinion, but I think that the Boeing Company needs to up their game on the engineering and safety side and they claim that they're doing that.

My dad had a practically lifelong career at Boeing as an aerospace engineer and wound up retiring when I was in college. But I still remember some of the stories he would tell at the dinner table about some of the things that went on there. (Not all of them good.)

Only time will tell if the Boeing management is on the right track.

