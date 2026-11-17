I don't know about you, but I am concerned about brain health. How concerned am I? Well, we're finding out right now.

After watching my mother's cognitive decline before she passed away and now my older brother is beginning to experience some memory issues, it may be too late, but it's time for me to get serious.

According to a recent article from msn.com,

‘One important piece of the brain-health puzzle? What you eat and what you may want to eat less often. While no single food will make or break your cognitive health, experts agree that certain dietary choices may negatively affect brain function over time. Making small, intentional changes to your eating habits can help support long-term brain health.’

The sad part about this story is I kind of already know this. I just have not been paying attention.

Processed Meat.

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I love bacon, although I don't eat it that often. Sausage is awesome. I had a sandwich made with deli ham last night for dinner, and one question. If sausage is on pizza, does that count?

A recent study that involved over 87,000 participants showed that at least a 1/4 serving of processed meats daily was associated with a higher risk of cognitive decline (Dementia) compared with lower intakes.

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We already know that processed meats are high in sodium. Also, typically high in trans fats which is bad for your circulatory system. The problem is, they're convenient and they taste good. So, it's time to find an acceptable substitute.

Fried food.

In my mind, I know fried foods are not good for me. But deep down in my heart of hearts I know that for me fried foods are a food group. I love French fries and onion rings. I try to avoid them and sometimes I succeed, but not always.

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This is something I did not know.

Frying foods, especially carbohydrate rich foods, can form compounds that are potentially harmful to your body and your brain. One of these compounds is called acrylamide, researchers are still trying to find out what this does to your body, but one thing they're sure of is that it can be linked to neuroinflammation. (Inflammation of the central nervous system.)

Sugar sweetened beverages.

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There was a time in my past when my habit was to stop by 7/11 and get a "big gulp" of cola on my way to work every morning. 44 ounces of it. Yikes. I would never do that now, but I do occasionally drink a small soda, and it looks like I probably should avoid that as well.

Drinking soda or other sugary drinks send a spike of sugar into your bloodstream which your metabolism is not really designed to handle. Your brain operates using a steady supply of glucose, but spikes or dips in that steady supply Impair function. That means you have to keep your blood pressure, blood sugar, and inflammation in check for proper brain operation. (At least that's what it says in the owner's manual.)

It's also thought by some specialists that over consumption of sugary drinks on a daily basis could be harmful to your Hippocampus, which is the part of your brain that centers on learning and memories.

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So, these are the kinds of eating habits that are more easily developed when you're younger, because when you get to my age you find it difficult to give up those habits.

And I'm trying. Sometimes, if I succeed. Sometimes I don't.



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