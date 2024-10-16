Our next full moon is a super moon. Just how super is it?

Our next full moon is considered a super moon and is called by many other names around the world. Including the Hunter's Moon.

According to science.nasa.gov,

‘The next full Moon will be Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2024, at 7:26 a.m. EDT. This will be late Wednesday night for the International Date Line West time zone and early Friday morning from New Zealand Time eastwards to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Tuesday evening through Friday morning.

This will be the third of four consecutive supermoons (and the brightest by a tiny margin).’

Full moon and lonely tree Balazs Kovacs loading...

This will also be a good season for other celestial events. Especially if you're one of those pokes that hikes to haul out the telescope and put it in the backyard. You'll have a good look at Saturn in the fall. you also might be able to see two comets during the season. Several meteor showers are also predicted to be coming through in the fall.

Looking at other celestial events that will occur before the end of the year.

477920536 pixbox77 loading...

According to science.nasa.gov,

‘If Comet C/2024 S1 (ATLAS) survives its close pass by the Sun, Saturday, November 2, will be the first morning it will be above the horizon as morning twilight begins at 6:38 a.m. EDT, appearing with an estimated magnitude of 10.5 (only visible with binoculars or a telescope).’

There will also be two minor meteor showers on November 5th and as the Moon waxes and wanes, look for Saturn to be visible.

The Next Full Moon is a Supermoon, and the Hunter's Moon - NASA Science



Enjoy Colorado's Amazing Night Sky at the Unaweep Yurt at Thimble Rock Stargaze near Gateway, Colorado with an escape to the Unaweep Yurt at Thimble Rock. You'll be able to enjoy the 360 views Unaweep Canyon at this Airbnb with room for six guests. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams





Tips for Finding the Perfect Pumpkin Gallery Credit: Mad Max



