Drag racing has come a long way since the 1950s. GI's returning home from the Korean War wanted to do something with a little extra money they might have had, and they wanted to build fast cars, and they built them out of anything they could find. That's when drag racing became a thing.

From that point on, every couple of years, someone would say that's the fastest a human being could go. Now here we are in 2025, and the quarter mile speed record has been broken again.

According to msn.com,

‘Brittany Force is in a competition with herself. The John Force Racing driver has once again set a new NHRA top speed record with a 343.16 mph pass during qualifying at the Sonoma Nationals. That beat the 341.85 mph mark she’d set just a week earlier at the Northwest Nationals, with 1.31 mph representing a huge difference in drag racing.

I remember when I was a kid, my dad took the whole family to the drag races at Seattle International Raceway. (SIR) I think some of us found it a little bit boring, but my dad had a great time. I will admit watching the jet powered dragster which is why he wanted to go was really something.

That jet dragster and also watching the funny cars do wheelies down the track was the highlight of my day.

I don't know if we think about it this way, but drag racing really is a team sport. Without that team of mechanics and pit crew there's no way that a driver could be shaving thousandths of a second off of their quarter mile time.

Being the fastest human in the quarter mile is really a remarkable feat. Now we'll just have to sit back and wait six or eight months to see who does it one better.

