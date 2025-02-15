Once again, legit BBQ has come back to Cashmere Washington.

Let's go to Cashmere Washington. The whole story starts with country Boys barbecue, and it goes back as far as 2014, even farther possibly. That's the earliest review I could find on Facebook. Then they decided to retire. Not long after that, Yellow Rose BBQ comes along. They took over the country boy's location in 2023. And did straight up Texas style BBQ.

Now we have Buckshot Honey. Buckshot Honey actually got its start and is still going strong in the town of Snoqualmie and just moved in and took over the country boy's location. They have the restaurant and the smokers that go with it.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I heard about Buckshot Honey a few days ago and I decided I've got to go check this place out because anytime you say BBQ, I say where.

Cindy is the face of the restaurant, she runs the till, buses the tables, takes your orders with a smile. Rob is the pitmaster and we'll talk more about him in a little bit.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

So, I arrived, and I wanted to get a little bit of variety, so I got a pulled pork sandwich. Then I got half a side of baked beans and half a side of Mac and cheese. For a beverage, grape soda to go along with it. While I was waiting, the next customer came in and ordered the burnt end chili to go. I immediately thought burnt ends. Oh, I got to try that out somehow.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

The food arrived and the first thing I did was I took my fork and took a little bite of pulled pork all by itself. The flavor was OK, just a little bit chewy. The baked beans didn't really rock my world, and I found out later that they were vegan baked beans, so that kind of explains that, at least for me. The Mac and cheese were really pretty special. Rather than making their Mac and cheese in a giant casserole and letting it sit forever they do each order individually, which I think really helped. It was quite good actually.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Then it was time to get serious with the sandwich.

The pulled pork sandwich is made using a potato bun, which I was a bit concerned about because it didn't look like it was going to hold up. Then they put a giant pile of pulled pork on it and then some coleslaw. There are two BBQ sauces available to you. If you like Carolina style, they've got that for you and then they've got the old standard tomato-based BBQ sauce, (everyone seems to have their own recipe) which is what I used. A little bite of that changed the whole character of the sandwich and it rocked.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I decided I needed to try the burnt end chili and so I ordered some to go. I'm going to take it home and have it for dinner. Before I left the restaurant, Rob, the pitmaster, asked me if I was interested in having a little taste of a burnt end. He didn't have to ask me more than once because I do love burnt ends. Nobody else in town is doing them, really. He handed me a bite and it was very, very good. So now I was looking forward to that burnt end chili for dinner. (It comes with cornbread, by the way.)

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I have no problems driving to Cashmere in search of BBQ, and I'm really glad I paid Buckshot Honey a visit.

Buckshot Honey - Historic Downtown, Snoqualmie, WA

Buckshot Honey - Food Menu



BBQ Truths: Texans Reveal How They Know A Place Has Great Barbeque How do Texans know the BBQ is going to be good? I asked around and found out the answers. They range from truly professional opinions, to hilariously accurate "folk" answers. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven





Best BBQ Cities in America in 2024 If you're wanting the best BBQ in the country, here is your road trip map. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins



