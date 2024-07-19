Look out, Burger King now has a spicy menu. How spicy is it?

You know me, sometimes I like my food spicy and I'm always up for a little fast food gastric adventure. So, imagine my joy when I discovered that Burger King is coming out with a spicy menu. The whole menu is supposed to roll out on July 18th and I'm going to make it my mission in life to go and try some of it out.

“Available nationwide for a limited time starting July 18, the Fiery Menu offers five all new BK menu items – varying from entrees to snacking – that are sure to have everyone feeling the heat. With spice levels ranging from mild to wild, these menu additions make it easy for heat seekers to have it their way.”

Burger King says that there are. Five extra spicy items that they will be offering. Starting on July 18th.

Fiery Strawberry & Sprite®** (Spice Level 1): I'm not sure how excited I am about this one. When I purchase a drink, I think I want it to cool things down, not heat things up.

Fiery Mozzarella Fries (Spice Level 2): I'm kind of on the fence about this. Mozzarella sticks are kind of ho hum now, but spicy mozzarella sticks. Yeah, maybe that's the thing.

Fiery Bacon Whopper (Spice Level 3): Here we go. Now you're talking. Definitely want to try this one out. The question is, is the bacon spicy? Or is the burger spicy?

Fiery Chicken Fries (Spice Level 4): OK, I have to do this one. It's chicken and its fries. And it's spicy. Yes I gotta have that.

Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Spice Level 5): O here's the question, do I do the fiery bacon whopper, or do I do the Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich? You know how much I love a crispy spicy chicken sandwich? Is this one better than the one from KFC? I think we need to find out.

The menu kicks in on July 18th. And I will try to remember to update this article, so you'll know how I felt. What I thought. About this spicy. Spicy Menu.

So, I just got back from Burger King.

Here's what happened. I showed up at Burger King at about 11:10am. I had to wait 10 minutes before I could make my order and it took another 25 minutes before I got my order. They were very nice. (But not too fast.)

When I finally got my order, Amber was again very nice and I drove away. I thought to myself “this bag seems a little heavy” so when I got to a stoplight as I was making my way back to Wenatchee, I peeked in the bag. I got the wrong order, at this point I'm not going back to correct this problem. So, as I'm writing this, I still have not tasted anything fiery from Burger King.

Better luck next time.

