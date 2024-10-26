Not enough cameras in your life? Now we have the toilet Cam.

Cameras are everywhere. You have got cameras in your car, cameras built into your doorbell, cameras built into your phone, your TV and your computer. You have cameras at traffic intersections, airports and coffee shops. At this point, it's really difficult for me to think of a place where we don't have cameras, up until now.

According to techcrunch.com,

‘Throne is an Austin-based health startup. It sells a camera. That clips onto the side of a toilet bowl. It takes pictures of your poop. Currently in beta, the system utilizes artificial intelligence to examine your dookie as a way of determining things like gut health and hydration.’

I'm old enough to remember a time when if you had a camera, you had to put film in it before you took a picture. Now we have this. I must admit, there's a little voice in the back of my head saying “this is not a bad idea. It's all about your health.” And then I say to it, “A camera in the toilet? You must be kidding me.”

If this is such a great idea, put the camera in my toilet and then connect it to Wi-Fi so that it goes directly to my doctor, that way I don't have to deal with it at all. Every morning my doctor can get up and check his emails to see what my #2 looks like.

If you want to make this new technological innovation really fun, give it a speaker and a microphone as well. That way you can get real-time commentary from your doctor while you're sitting on “the throne.”

Oh, I'm sorry. Did I mention that it's using artificial intelligence to analyze your visit to the bathroom? I must believe that if artificial intelligence knew that it was being used for this it would be very upset and maybe go on strike.

Smile for the camera.

