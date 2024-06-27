Buying a car just got more difficult, Digital “pirates” to blame.

15,000 car dealerships across the United States are feeling the squeeze from two separate “cyber incursions” in the last few days. (Wednesday 6/19 and Thursday 6/20)

It all revolves around a company called CDK Global. CDK Global creates software solutions for automotive retailers. According to cnn.com,

“CDK operates different products that car dealers use to handle things like keeping records of negotiated deals to scheduling and communicating about service. Not every dealer uses CDK’s products, and even those that do may not use them for everything, but the system shutdown has been a problem for many.”

So far there is no indication as to whether this is a ransomware event or of some hackers just trying to steal customer information. It was, however, serious enough for CDK to shut down most of their systems after the 2nd incursion.

CNN reported, “North Carolina-based Sonic Automotive said it was a “cybersecurity incident.” CNN has asked CDK to confirm.”

This is not good news for car dealerships because this is a prime selling season. But this does not mean that you can't buy a car if you want to. Car dealerships across the states are motivated. They want to sell you a car and although it's inconvenient, they have no problems taking time to do orders by hand rather than by computer. However, it does mean that it will take them longer to sell you a car. In some situations, you might have to wait a day or two for everything to clear.

Car manufacturers have also stepped in to try to make things go as smoothly as possible. In a statement to CNN Ford said, “Ford and Lincoln customers are able to receive sales and service support due to alternative processes available to our dealers.”

How long can this go on? CDK Global told CNN News, at least for the next several days.

