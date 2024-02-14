No heated car seats? My girlfriend’s not riding with me.

I consider myself a fortunate guy. I'm lucky that I have a job that I enjoy. I have four grown kids that are doing OK in life. I make enough money that I can occasionally. Splurge on an impulse buy. (Not a big one.) I have friends that I can just call up and talk with on the phone. For the most part, whenever I feel like it. (That means you, LON.)

So last year, for the first time in my life, I decided. I needed a new car. Not somebody's old car that was new to me but an actual new car. I did my shopping, decided on a dealer, made my purchase and here I am.

Now there were certain things that I really needed in this new car. For me the deal breaker was the stereo. If the stereo sucked, I was not going to buy it, period. When I announced my intentions to my girlfriend, she only had one thing to say, her deal breaker was heated seats. If it didn't have heated seats don't expect her to ride with me, it would not happen. Happily, like most modern cars, this one did come with heated seats and it's the first thing she does when we jump in the car, especially during the winter she turns the heated seats on.

Now what brought this all on? Why am I telling you this? It's because one of my coworkers was all excited because she was getting heated seats in her car. I was a bit concerned because replacing seats in a car can be quite expensive. That she has an advantage, it turns out the seats in her car are already heated seats, it's just that they are not plugged in. How much is it costing her to get her seats plugged in? She says it’s $300.00.

No, I won't mention the dealer or the service department charging her $300 to plug in a couple of wires. But it does seem a little high, just to me.

I have to tell you I don't blame her; Heated seats are a wonderful thing in the wintertime.

If you don't have heated seats, you might want to look into it.

