It's no secret that I like to eat, and I like to eat good food. But more importantly, I like to eat good, cheap food. So, this got me curious. If I were an out of towner visiting Wenatchee, where would I go to find good cheap food?

I checked in with tripadvisor.com

I logged in to tripadvisor.com and I did a search. In the search was highest rated cheap eats in Wenatchee, WA and this is a partial list of what they provided. Now, before I get started, I should mention that some of the restaurants that they mentioned are not necessarily known for cheap eats, but they are known for good food, I'm going to pass those up. We're going to just stick with the cheap eats today.

According to tripadvisor.com.

At the top of the list was,

Larry's drive in in East Wenatchee.

120 Rock Island Rd, East Wenatchee,

They got a 4.1 rating.

Open 11 AM to 10:00 PM, Tuesday through Saturday. Larry has been around and famous for their boneless chicken ever since I moved to Wenatchee in the late 70s. These days when you order boneless chicken, you can order white meat, dark meat, or a combination of the two. An honorable mention would be the onion rings, they are outstanding.

Inna’s Cuisine. 26 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee,

They received a 4.6 rating.

Technically I don't think I would call it cheap eats but really good eats. Their menu features Eastern and Western European favorites. If you're feeling a little bit adventurous, this is the place for you. My personal favorite is the beef stroganoff, it's wonderful.

Owl soda fountain and gifts. 25 N Wenatchee Ave Suite 102, Wenatchee,

They have a 4.5 rating.

Summer hours kick in, open Monday through Thursday. 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM, Friday and Saturday, 10:30 to 8:00 PM, and Sunday, noon to 5:00 PM.

Nostalgic beverages, Ice cream sodas and milkshakes. Along with “diner” favorites.

Tropical Salvadoran restaurant. 119 Palouse St, Wenatchee

They have a 4.7 rating.

This is the true definition of a mom-and-pop restaurant. Wonderful Salvadoran food. Papusas, Burritos, Combo Quesadilla, Camarones a la Plancha, and much more. It's a small restaurant with big flavor.

Ez’z Burger Deluxe. 1950 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

They got a rating of 4.2.

Ez’z Burgers is a classic 50’s style Drive in. All the classics are on the drive-in menu, including burgers, dogs, Fish and chips, fries, onion rings. Also, lookout for their daily specials. Access can be a little problematic, but it's worth the wait.

Jimmy's Diner. 418 Rock Island Rd, East Wenatchee,

Jimmy's gets a 4.1 rating.

Jimmy's Diner is a little hard to find but once you get there, the service is good, and the food is great. I will say that I go there for breakfast on Sunday morning almost every week and they treat us great, and by the way, the waffle iron is broken.

This is just a short list of cheap eats in Wenatchee, WA and these Locations are not in any particular order. Keep in mind that TripAdvisor had a lot more restaurants on their list, but several of them I would not consider cheap eats. It's good food, but it ain't cheap.

