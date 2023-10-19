A lot of people I know in Eastern Washington live here because they work here. My job is in Wenatchee, I live near Wenatchee. But there's another class of workers in Eastern Washington, and that is the remote worker. They can pretty much live and do their job anywhere they want to. As long as they're happy with where they're living and they've got a good Internet connection, they can do their job.

During COVID, many of our staff here worked remote. But there were a few of us who could not work remotely because we were on the air doing live radio. I have most of what I need at home to broadcast from my home live. But if I could work remote like that, I would never put my pants on. I don't want to get into that habit.

The are several reasons to choose Eastern Washington, climate, activities, access to nature, and of course, being near the people you love.

We are all on a budget, and if I'm a remote worker, one of the reasons I will choose where I live is based on the cost of living. Where are the cheapest places to live in Eastern Washington? I did some surfing around the Internet and found several lists to choose from. I thought the list from propertyclub.com was pretty good. Of the top ten cheapest places to live in Washington state, eight of them are in Eastern Washington.

Here is what propertyclub.com Had to say.

Connell

“Not only is Connell one of the cheapest places to live in Washington, but it is also one of the newest. The town was built in the early 1900s as a development of a railroad station and homestead settlement. With a crime rate roughly 80% below the national average, Connell is both a safe and affordable place for Washington families.”

Pullman

“Pullman is located in Washington’s southeastern corner, this thriving city is home to Washington State University, Pullman’s rental rates are the second most affordable in the state, making it a great spot for affordable living.”

Cheney

“Cheney, located near the Idaho border, this city is best known for its local university, Eastern Washington University, and its status as an agricultural town. With low home prices and rental rates, Cheney is an affordable area for those interested in a slow-paced lifestyle.”

Walla Walla

“Walla Walla, as well as being one of the most beautiful. This mid-size city is in the state’s southwestern corner and is home to roughly 34,000 people. In addition to the stunning architecture of Walla Walla’s historic downtown district, the area’s rolling hills and vineyards create an easy-going atmosphere. Rental rates in this area make it a perfect place to stay a while and enjoy the vibe.”

Pasco

“Pasco is both cheap and quickly growing. This bustling city is home to nearly 79,000 residents and was recently named one of the “Top Ten Boomtowns in America” for 2022. Though rental rates are slightly higher in this area, its low home prices ultimately keep it in the running as one of Washington’s cheapest cities.”

Spokane

“Spokane, the community here is active, closely knit, and has a strong artistic presence. Both rental rates and home prices in this area rest well below the state average, keeping Spokane both beautiful and affordable.”

Moses Lake

“Moses Lake is in east-central Washington and is a perfect fit for those interested in affordable waterfront living. The home prices in this area are the second cheapest in the state, which makes it a great option for first-time homebuyers and retirees.”

Yakima

“The cheapest place to live in Washington State is Yakima. Located in south-central Washington within the Yakima Valley, this city is known for its fertile soil and rich agriculture. With the cheapest home prices and rental rates in the state, Yakima is Washington’s premier choice for cheap living.”

I have friends and co-workers who have lived in Yakima for years and they are verry happy there. Where would you like to live and work?