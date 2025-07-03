Property taxes. If you're a homeowner, you just love your property taxes, don't you? I just received the latest assessment of the value of my home from the Chelan County Assessor. If you live in the Wenatchee Valley, you may have received yours as well.

Expensive charges on domestic bills. Loan, debt, bunkruptcy concept. Sad depressed caucasian businessman holding documents, having problems with dismissal at home office Inside Creative House loading...

When you see your assessment, you can guess what next year's property taxes are probably going to be, but when you reach a certain age. (Retirement age.) Some states will actually exempt you from paying property taxes.

There are 16 states that currently exempt property taxes for senior citizens and guess what? Washington state is one of them.

According to msn.com,

‘While some states do not impose income taxes, they do have significant property taxes. However, there are regions where seniors can access exemptions or special reductions on these taxes. This provides considerable financial relief for those living on fixed incomes during retirement.’

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing loading...

Technically, I guess I'm considered a senior citizen although mentally I'm still a teenager. I decided to find out if I qualified to be exempt from paying property taxes this year, so I got on the phone and found out that I needed to talk to the assessor's office in Chelan County.

I was lucky enough to talk to Anna at the assessor's office who also just happened to be a supervisor for the senior citizens and people with disabilities exemption program. She gave me some interesting information.

The first things you need to know.

Grandfather Farmer Stands with Grandchildren in Wheat Field Fami JBryson loading...

Technically, it's not an exemption; it's a reduction, and if you're 61 or over, you might qualify. You do need to be at least six months in the same residence, and your income needs to be under 48K a year. (Combined income.)

Here's the thing you need to remember. If you retire in 2025. You will still need to pay 2025 property taxes, and you won't receive a reduction until 2026. Retire halfway through 2025, you don't see a reduction until halfway through 2026. You can use the link below to go directly to Chelan County Assessors Information on exemptions for senior citizens and people with disabilities. You will get all the information you need there.

County of Chelan, Washington

533033039 Mathias Rosenthal loading...

It's not the easiest process to go through, but when you're dealing with government bureaucracy and taxes, nothing is easy. If you are now or are going to become a senior citizen in Chelan County and you're on a lower fixed income Like a pension or Social Security, you really need to check this out. If you qualify, it is worth the effort to get signed up.

County of Chelan, Washington

16 states exempt seniors from paying property taxes



5 Counties in Washington State With the Cheapest Property Taxes Uncover five Washington State counties where homeowners can find relief through lower property tax rates. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals



