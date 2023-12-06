Christmas traditions In Washington state. 

Everybody has Christmas traditions; Family Christmas traditions can go back for generations. When I was a kid, our basic Christmas tradition was to open one present the night before Christmas, and the rest on Christmas morning. I'm the youngest in our family and I remember getting up stupid early in the morning, nobody else was up and I would go downstairs, and I would look at the tree, all those presents under the tree, and I could not wait to get started. Everything had to wait for dad to get up and he was always the last to get up. (Or at least it seemed like it.)

etsy.com etsy.com loading...

We all waited for dad to bust out the camera. Specifically, an 8mm camera with a light bar and all the other stuff that went with it, and he would set that thing up and then it was time to open presents.

We had other Christmas traditions. We did the stockings over the fireplace, Mom always made two different kinds of Jello salad for Christmas dinner. And there was always at least one present under the tree for our dog.

But what about other Christmas traditions? There's a company called Little Sleepies that has been gathering data for years and they have some interesting things to show us.

Using Google Trends. Little Sleepies has determined the most popular Christmas traditions in every state in the Union.

Littlesleepies.com Littlesleepies.com loading...

For the western part of the United States, it's personalized stockings to hang over, whatever and the tradition of ugly sweaters. The last several years we have had a ugly sweater contest at work. It just causes me to wonder, why would anyone spend that much money to look that bad?

According to Littlesleepies.com

“What are America’s top Christmas traditions overall? People are dreaming of a white Christmas…a White Elephant Christmas, that is. Hosting a White Elephant party was the most searched-for holiday activity in eight states, solidifying its lead as America’s most popular Christmas tradition according to our findings.”

There were some interesting surprises. According to Littlesleepies.com

joann.com joann.com loading...

“ Hiding a pickle ornament was the number one searched-for holiday tradition in Montana. This tradition involves hiding a pickle-shaped ornament in the Christmas tree. On Christmas morning, the first child to find the pickle ornament is said to receive good fortune for the upcoming year and may also receive an extra gift or get to open the first present.

In Texas , they get a head start on the holiday festivities by opening presents on Christmas Eve .

Wearing matching Christmas pajamas is popular in Alabama and Mississippi , perfect for pictures, present-opening, and cozy lounging watching classic holiday movies.

Utah and Wisconsin are baking up some sweet holiday cheer by building gingerbread houses , a tradition that dates to the early 1800s in Germany.”

amazon.com amazon.com loading...

Based on the map provided, it seems that the advent calendar is the most common Christmas tradition in Washington state.