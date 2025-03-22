This is the “hot place” to get cold in Washington

What is the big deal about a “cold plunge”? I'm told that there's some sort of mythical. Health benefits to doing this to yourself. I don't get it. I do understand the allure of joining the Polar Bear Club. You jump into a lake, river, or the ocean in the middle of winter, freeze yourself for about 30 seconds and get the hell out, and hey, it's a club, we all want to be in a club. We have a polar bear plunge that takes place in Wenatchee on the Columbia River every year. I even went down and watched it once and stood there in awe as these crazy people jumped into the river screaming joyously and then immediately getting out and getting dry and warm.

On a late-night interview actor Michael Fassbender admitted that he does do ice baths, but he hates doing them and can't figure out why he continues to do it. I know why he continues to do it, because he's crazy.

Since everybody is willing to do a study on anything they can possibly think of, there was a study to determine where the top cold water plunge spot in Washington state would be located.

According to theolympian.com,

‘A Thurston County park has ranked as the top cold-water plunge spot in Washington state, according to a new survey. AMFM, a mental healthcare company, surveyed 3,105 cold-water enthusiasts about their favorite places to take a plunge. Burfoot Park, located just south of Boston Harbor on Budd Inlet, placed 11th in the country and first for Washington state locations.’

I have never been to this Thurston County Park. It might be lovely to see in the spring or summer, but there's no reason why I would ever go there in the winter unless I wanted to watch crazy people jump in the water. (Truly not my bag.)

If you love a good cold plunge, now you know where to go.

Don't invite me to come along with you unless you need somebody to hold the towel.

