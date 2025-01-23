In 2025 Costco eliminates these popular products from its stores.

I really, truly do love Costco. My weekly ritual on Sunday is have breakfast with my girlfriend at Jimmy's Diner and then right after that we go to Costco, usually about 5 or 10 minutes early before they open. I'm one of the 1st in; I'm one of the first out.

Because I go there on a weekly basis, my shopping list is never really that long, so it's very easy to get in and out, although I do check out. Some of the things in the deli department. In case there's something really cool I haven't tried yet. (Like the beef bourguignon) One of the other things I always checked out was the book tables. You never know when you're going to see something that might be interesting to read. I've seen a few things there that I've picked up over the years.

But now it looks like the book table is going to go away.

According to msn.com,

‘The New York Times reported that Costco plans to stop selling books year-round across its more than 600 U.S. locations. Four anonymous publishing executives revealed the details, noting that the chain will only stock books during the holiday season, from September to December, and sporadically at other times.’

This kind of makes me sad. I wouldn't say it's like the end of an era but with the advent of audiobooks and things like the Kindle. Buying a traditional hardcover or even paperback book doesn't seem to happen that often anymore. Even I have gotten away from reading conventional books. I pretty much stick to my Kindle now.

For Costco, it's an economic decision. How much money can they make off of the square footage that those tables take up if they convert it to another type of product So right now you still have book tables at the Costco in Wenatchee.

But after Christmas is over, I think they're going away.

