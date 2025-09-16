It was just a few months ago that Costco announced that they were adding a few new items to their food court menu. One item that many people were interested in, the calzone combo.

According to FoodRepublic.com,

‘A poster on a Reddit thread discussing the item stated they sampled it at a Costco in Lansing, Michigan. A Costco food court employee in Traverse City, Michigan, confirmed to Food Republic via phone call that the Combo Calzone is currently offered regionally in the Midwest, including at the Traverse City location. It's not currently available nationwide’

Finding the Calzone combo.

Every Sunday morning after breakfast I would go into Costco and one of the first things I would do is look at the menu board and see if the calzone had shown up yet, and it had not until last week (9/7/25). I saw it up there on the board and was tempted to make a purchase, but I decided, “you know what, I just had breakfast, I'm not hungry, I'm not going to get one”. My son John did, however, and later told me he thought it was pretty good.

The Costco food court combo calzone is created with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, tomato sauce, onions, Peppers, olives and mushrooms. It clocks in at 1080 calories and it costs $6.99. Not a bad price when you consider that it's made fresh and half a combo calzone can be a meal for most people.

I'm actually a little surprised that the calorie count came out to 1080. For some reason I thought it would be more than that. This weekend (9/14/25) I did buy one with the idea that I would take it home and reheat it and have half for lunch and half for dinner.

Hot out of the oven.

One brief note, when I placed my order, they had just run out. The good thing about fresh baked calzone, because it's fresh out of the oven, it's going to taste awesome. The bad thing about a fresh baked calzone is you gotta’ wait for it to get out of the oven. My wait time was about 10 minutes.

I get home, then lunchtime rolls around and I'm too engrossed in the Seahawks game (Go Seahawks) to eat lunch. (Don't get me wrong, there were some snacks involved in there.)

So, dinner time rolls around and it's time to sample my Costco calzone combo. I preheat my oven to 375, heat half of the calzone in the oven for about 10 to 15 minutes, and it's time to taste.

First off, reheating in the oven is essential. You want to get a little bit of crispiness back in the crust. Speaking of crust, I was happily surprised that there was not a lot of heavy bread in the Calzone. The crust was thin; it had a nice bite, and it wasn't heavy. I thought the mixture of ingredients inside the Calzone provided lots of flavor. It had an almost creamy texture.

All in all, I think the Costco food court calzone combo will be a big hit. Unless you're my daughter, Beth. Who for some reason still is an adult can't eat anything with green bell Peppers. I don't know if green bell Peppers are part of the recipe, but if they are, she would spot it.

