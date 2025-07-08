Although my cardiologist hates it when I say this, one of the reasons why I love to go to Costco is not just the humongous sizes of everything, but also the bakery. Oh, the Costco bakery, It's glorious. Yes, I am trying to limit the amount of carbs I take in on a daily basis, but one thing is sure, and that's that the Costco bakery will Supply most of those carbs.

One of my favorite things from the Costco bakery was the muffins, specifically the triple chocolate muffins. It used to always bug me that I had to get 2, 6 packs in order to purchase them at all. Look, I don't need 12 gigantic triple chocolate muffins, but I guess that's what a freezer is for.

So, when Costco decided to create smaller muffins in 8 packs, I thought “OK good, this is good for me,” and then the triple chocolate muffin disappeared. Now what am I going to do? Well, I guess the good news is that the triple chocolate muffin is back and in a smaller size. The bad news is some people are not excited about it.

‘In the fall of 2024, Costco discontinued the iconic Kirkland Signature muffin. Fans were furious after hearing the news, begging the chain to keep the same recipe and even threatening to never shop at Costco again. And while it seems like Costco heard the pleas and brought the muffins back, it made major changes to the original flavors—and fans aren’t exactly happy.’

I got an 8 pack of triple chocolate muffins over the weekend at Costco and had a chance to try one, (yes know just one.) on Sunday. It was pretty good. It's been so long since I've had the “regular” sized triple chocolate muffin, I don't really remember the taste, but I will say this, the smaller muffin to me seems to have the same flavors and the same massive amount of chocolate.

For me, the best way to eat one of these triple chocolate muffins is actually to put them in the freezer. When you really want one. You take it out of the freezer, quarter it, and then you have a semi frozen triple chocolate treat.

Honestly, I don't know if the flavor is the same or different, I just don't remember, it's been too long. But I'll take it.

