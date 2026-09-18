Now DoorDash can deliver your Costco pumpkin pie in WA.

By now, you're probably aware of my long and abiding love for Costco. I joke that it's the happiest place on earth. (Wait a minute, that's Disneyland.) But I do try to go there once a week after breakfast on Sunday morning to pick up whatever basic needs I might have that they would supply.

And one of those basic needs is the amazing $5.99 pumpkin pie. It's huge, it's reasonably priced, and it tastes good.

But what if you can't go to Costco?

Getty Images Getty Images

There are several ways to get items delivered from Costco warehouses in Washington state. Costco has partnered with Instacart and Shipt. But now something new has been added, and that is DoorDash.

Costco partnering with DoorDash is something new. In the past, if you were using DoorDash and put Costco in the app, it would just come up blank.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘DoorDash and Uber Technologies are expanding their delivery partnership with Costco Wholesale, ratcheting up competition with Instacart as the big-box retailer expands its digital reach.

DoorDash users will be able to order same-day service from every U.S. Costco warehouse starting Thursday, the delivery-app company said in a statement. An active Costco membership is required and can be linked within the DoorDash app.���

So how much does it cost?

Getty Images Getty Images

Well, that can be a little complex; you see DoorDash has a list of possible applicable fees.

Service fee,

Delivery fee,

Long distance fee,

Regulatory response fee,

Small order fee,

Whether impact fee,

And an optional express delivery fee.

But wait, there's more.

You will probably see an estimated tax, Optional dasher tip (Don't forget that one). Bag, bottle and other mandatory fees.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

If you decide you can't live without a Costco pumpkin pie and you and you can't go to Costco to get it. DoorDash will first charge you $6.80 for that pie. But it still needs to be delivered, and yes, there are fees. With luck, your $5.99 Costco pumpkin pie will be delivered to you for, (we hope), less than $10. Just keep in mind those other possible fees we have listed above.

E-commerce continues to grow across the United States, and that means delivery and DoorDash is there to fill the gap.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

As for me, I can wait until Sunday morning to get my pie.



Costco Foodcourt's New Item It's a Caramel Brownie Sundae!!! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola





12 Washington State Town Names People Always Pronounce the Wrong Way If you are new to Washington State, how many of these town names did you pronounce correct? Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



