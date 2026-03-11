One of my great joys in life is wandering through the Costco bakery looking for something tasty that I haven't tried yet. One of the items that I saw this weekend that I thought about getting was the carrot bar cake which is basically just a carrot cake in the shape of an elongated rectangle. I like a good carrot cake, but that's not why I was in the bakery.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I had heard a rumor that the Costco bakery was putting forth a lemony dessert that weighed 4 lbs. It was supposed to be available this weekend.

That’s a big pie

According to allrecipes.com,

‘The new dessert is perfect for lemon fans, thanks to its luscious citrus filling. The vibrant pie is smooth and creamy, and has a good balance between sweetness and tartness. A light and flaky crust adds a bit of contrasting texture to the silky custard, and it’s finished off with fluffy swirls of whipped cream.’

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I really like lemon flavors, so this really caught my attention, and as luck would have it, they were in stock. The first thing that you notice of course, is the price. $18.99 is a little steep for a pie, right? Not necessarily, the pie is huge. It really does weigh over 4 lbs., and if you're being generous, the pie will provide 8 servings, if you're frugal 16 or more. (I’m the generous type)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

The great thing about getting a pie that big at least for me, is that I can portion it out and put at least half of it in the freezer immediately.

My first impressions.

I liked the crust, although it didn't hold together very well. The custard was cooked all the way through, and I found the lemon flavor of the custard to be very mild. The whipped cream was the perfect touch. When I buy a lemon meringue pie I love the taste of the lemon, the meringue, not so much, so this worked out just fine.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

If I was having the pie made just for me, I would probably have the lemon flavor a little more forward.

Call it mild, call it subtle, anyway you look at it, it's still a big lemon pie, and it was good.

