I joked to my friends about how I like to go to the Costco bakery and walk around and say hello to my friends " hello cake, hello pie" and then pass them by, but that's not totally true. Last year, Costco came out with their strawberries and cream layer cake. It truly was awesome.

It was especially good because I could take it, cut it up into pieces, put it in a container, and put it in the freezer. Then what? I would stop by my girlfriend's house, I would give her that frozen container of strawberries and cream cake, and I would be on her good side for at least a week, maybe longer.

So now the Costco bakery Has its latest offering for summer, the Peaches and cream layer cake.

According to msn.com,

‘One commenter said they had a hard time deciding between the Strawberries & Cream Cake and the new peach version. "I bought this yesterday and half is gone already," wrote another Instagram user. "That peach gives it a little sour punch. Great combined with the whipped cream."’

I haven't tried them all, but I've tried several of the sweet offerings from the Costco bakery, including the strawberry streusel cheesecake, the strawberries and cream layer cake, the apple berry pie and the chocolate cheesecake.

Now at this point you may say to me, “Dave, you have a problem”. and my cardiologist would be the first one to agree with you. Considering the shape I'm in; I probably should not be buying desserts from Costco's bakery. I justify these purchases by saying that I'm going to give more than half of each one to my girlfriend.

But please pay attention to this when I tell you the Peaches and cream layer cake is the bomb. I think it's better than the strawberries and cream layer cake. And that was pretty darn good.

If you have a sweet tooth, you need to check this out at the Costco bakery right now.

