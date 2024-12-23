Let’s make a road trip to Kennewick. The food is great.

So, I decided to take part of Friday off, and I made a road trip to the tri-cities to see my buddy's Lon. I needed to deliver a small Christmas gift and it's also an excuse to go eat some good food. We hadn't decided where we were going to eat yet when I first started out.

I made my way to George WA, stopped and topped off the battery at the tesla charging stations and got back on the road. By the time I got to Hanford, Lon called me back and let me know that he thought we should go to a place called the Hub in Kennewick. Think of it as an outdoor food court with over 20 different food trucks and trailers on site and an indoor space where you can eat if you want to get out of the weather.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

If you go to their website, you'll see it's “Summers Hub in Kennewick”. (Needless to say, summer is long gone.) We got there about 11:00am. Things were just starting to open up and I was thinking I would get to have all types of choices for lunch. People that know me know I have a tendency to gravitate to barbecue but with so many choices I had to make a decision. There were all types of possibilities. Hawaiian, Mexican, Thai food, Pizza, I could even go for the good old-fashioned cheeseburger if I wanted to. But yes, I went back to my old standby and did BBQ.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

The place is KC's biscuits and BBQ. Having won two 20/23 “community votes Kennewick” platinum Awards. I decided to check it out, and I looked at the menu. They have a lot of great stuff on the menu. I had a nice conversation with the “K” of KC's, and decided on the mac and cheese with brisket. Lon went with some brisket chili.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

When you see KC’s, you see the big trailer, but just off to the right of the trailer is a smoker that's almost as big as the trailer. (Or at least as long).

Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Photo by Dave Keefer

With their entire operation located at the Hub, you know that they're spending long hours because they're smoking all their meat on site as well as doing all the prep and then serving people.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

You really must love what you're doing to put in a long day like that. They were telling me they average about an 80-hour week. (That's dedication.)

Well, we paid our money, took our food and went inside and sat down to have a bite. I took a little taste of Lon’s chili, it was very good, not really spicy hot but a really good flavor.

attachment-IMG_3932 loading...

Then I tried out the Mac and cheese, first without the BBQ sauce. Just a little Mac and cheese and a hunk of brisket. The flavor was excellent. But I got to tell you, you sprinkle a little BBQ sauce on the top of that and it just takes it to a whole different level.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Creamy cheesy Mac and cheese. The brisket was like butter and when you mix the BBQ sauce in with it the taste is really wonderful. This, is first class BBQ.

We had a great time, got to chat while we were eating our lunch, took a few pictures and then it was time for me to go. I wanted to top off my battery on the car before we took off and lo and behold, I found out that there's a couple of Circle K's in the tri-cities area that have DC Chargers. So, I made my way over to the Circle K in Kennewick, and got plugged in, it was a 180-kilowatt charger which worked very quickly and then I was on the road back to Wenatchee.

On my way back I did a little side trip just to check out something called L.I.G.O., and discovered it's on the Hanford Reservation. (More about that in another story.)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

The drive back was uneventful. I was full of brisket mac and cheese and feeling right with the world. If you find yourself in the mood for a road trip.

Check out the Hub in Kennewick.

You won't go away hungry.

Summer's Hub of Kennewick - Summer's HUB of Kennewick

Summer's Hub of Kennewick | Visit Tri-Cities



