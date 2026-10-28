Bird flu shows up in Eastern Washington Cattle

We've known about bird flu for a long time. The very first reported bird flu goes back to about 1878 in northern Italy. Over the decades, we've been told about it again and again, and to be concerned, but don't panic.

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So, what's new?

The latest report on bird flu comes from Washington state and it's not in birds. This is not the first time that bird flu has been found in farm animals, but it's the most recent.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, has been detected for the first time in Benton County in a dairy herd, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said Monday.

The finding comes a little more than two weeks after the first infected cattle in Washington state were confirmed in neighboring Yakima County. Now eight dairy farms in that county have cows that are believed to be infected.’

And there is a little bit of concern because of the connection to dairy farms. The herd in Benton County is under quarantine right now and veterinarians are on site treating the sick cows.

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The main concern?

The state Department of Agriculture is warning everyone "to not eat or drink any unpasteurized dairy products." They also warn not to feed your pets unpasteurized dairy products as well, since infected cows can shed the virus into raw milk and cheese products.

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The risk of humans contracting bird flu is very rare, but not unheard of, in fact a person in Yakima County recently contracted bird flu from an infected Yakima heard.

Wild birds can transmit bird flu from county to county, but it's much more common for bird flu to be transmitted through Infected farm animals, contaminated milk products, vehicles, clothing, farm equipment, or people that move from farm to farm.



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