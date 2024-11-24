Target may not take your cash at the checkout.

I don't carry a lot of cash, but I too do try to carry some because you never know when you're going to need it. For instance, I'm going to drive through window, I give them my card and for some reason their credit card scanner doesn't work, and they don't like my card. Well OK, I give them cash.

But what happens when your vendor won't take your cash?

Recently, Target announced that it will not accept damaged bills in certain denominations.

According to msn.com,

‘To bolster the security of the monetary system, the Bureau of Engraving, the Secret Service, and the Advanced Counterfeit Deterrence (ACD) Steering Committee have implemented an initiative to stop U.S. retailers, banks, and ATMs from accepting specific banknotes. Reports indicate that the dollar bills set to be rejected include those classified as “mutilated” — with cuts, damaged edges, or discoloration. This policy applies to stores and supermarkets such as Target, Walmart, Dollar Tree, Costco, and others.’

So, the keyword here is mutilated.

How do you determine that your cash meets the definition of mutilated? Bills that have cuts or tears, damaged edges or discoloration all fall under that definition. Now don't freak out, your money is still worth something. You can still redeem it for fresh bills. Wait, Scratch that, actually, they cut you a check. Sometimes, (not always,) your bank will replace bills as well.

Over the next few years The Federal Reserve is planning on issuing updated versions of certain bills. New designs for the $5, $20, $50 and $100 bills are coming.

Back in the day, the saying was “cash is king”, Not so much these days.

