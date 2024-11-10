Dark chocolate can be bad for you. Ohh please, say it ain’t so.

OK, this happened a couple of weeks ago. I was talking to my sister Jenny, and she was telling me how she had cut down on the amount of dark chocolate she had been eating because she read a report that said that you could find heavy metals like lead and cadmium in certain brands of dark chocolate.

Full disclosure at this point, I have to tell you, I love dark chocolate. I have always felt that it had several health benefits (like antioxidants) and of course, it just made me happy, and now it's not good for me? And not that it's fattening, but that it's poisoning me?

According to msn.com,

‘Consumer Reports recently tested several popular brands of dark chocolate, and found that many contain lead and cadmium, heavy metals linked to numerous health problems in children and adults.’

28 different chocolate bars were tested by scientists, and they discovered that 23 of those brands would push an adult over the safety threshold of at least one heavy metal if they consumed 1 oz a day of that product based on California guidelines.

Well, now I'm really bummed out.

And get this, it didn't even matter if the product was organic or not, they all had some percentage of lead, cadmium, or both. Keep in mind no level of lead is considered safe, ever. Too much cadmium can lead to potential problems with your stomach, lungs and kidneys, and some research agencies have classified it as a carcinogen.

So, what are you going to do?

Consumers Guide says choose your chocolate wisely. Possibly try brands of chocolate with lower percentages of cacao, maybe even (blah) milk chocolate. You can look for a brand that shows a lack of contamination. (although that is not regulated)

I just don't know what to do.

It's a good thing fried foods aren't bad for me.

Heavy metals found in most dark chocolate. Should you worry?

Lead and Cadmium Could Be in Your Dark Chocolate - Consumer Reports

Chocolate, “Food of the Gods”: History, Science, and Human Health - PMC



