Sears is disappearing from the Washington landscape…. Again.

If you're of a certain age. Like me, you may remember the Gigantic Sears store in Seattle that is now the world headquarters for Starbucks. When I was a kid, we would make the trip to the Sears store. Nine floors of brick building, 2 levels of basement, it was huge. Now it's just a memory.

Sears used to be an anchor store at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee. Now it's just faded away. If you go to Google Maps to ask to look for Sears in East Wenatchee, this is what you see.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can still shop at Sears; you just have to do it online. But it certainly is not like the old days when you would go into this huge store and be able to see pretty much everything that was in the classic Sears catalog. Well, that erosion of local Sears retail locations continues.

According to yahoo.com,

‘The Sears store at Union Gap’s Valley Mall recently announced it would be shutting down. Sears reopened the store in Yakima County on Nov. 6 after closing once before in December 2022.

“Every thing must go ... even fixtures,” the store said in its Facebook post.’

Sears To Close Their Last Store In New York City Getty Images loading...

So now Union gap loses their Sears store, again, “good news?” You can still shop Sears online. (Just like Amazon.) Years ago, before the Sears anchor store at the Wenatchee Valley Mall closed it finally came to the point where the only reason I came to Sears at all was to buy a battery for the car (Diehard), and maybe some Craftsman tools. Yet another example of a so-called bygone era that, honestly, I kind of miss.

Sears To Close Its Last Store Within Illinois, The State Where Company Is Headquartered Getty Images loading...

So, say goodbye to the Sears store, and say hello to the Sears website.

Closed, open, now closing again: Sears’ vanishing store footprint claims WA state site (yahoo.com)

Demolition begins on mammoth Sears complex in Hoffman Estates (dailyherald.com)



A Look Inside The Only Sears Left in Texas There are only 12 Sears left in the country, and only one in the entire state of Texas! Here's a look inside the former retail giant! Gallery Credit: Joanna Barba





Flip Through the Vintage 1980s Sears Holiday Wish Book Check out this Sears catalog that I got my hands on. It is the 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book. It is nearly 500 pages of everything you wanted to circle in the book so Santa knew what you wanted for Christmas. I picked out a bunch of electronics, retro toys, hand-held games, roller skates, big wheels, clothes, and even a 1980s version of the electronic spin bike. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Catalog



