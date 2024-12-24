Flu vaccinations are down in WA. State, especially for children.

There seems to have been always a small core group of people who were afraid of the concept of vaccines. Since the COVID-19 epidemic, that group has gotten larger. Especially in Washington state.

According to axios.com,

‘The share of Washington children getting flu vaccines fell this year, with the state's decline far outpacing the drop nationally, according to new CDC data. Why it matters: Flu shots can help prevent kids from getting sick, but they appear to be getting swept up in a broader wave of vaccine skepticism that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.’

Full disclosure, I got my flu vaccination about a week and a half ago at the clinic. No problem so far.

The national average for childhood flu Vaccination is down approximately 7.1%. Washington state, though has childhood flu vaccination coverage down by 15.9%. More than double the national average. There are other states that have a lower coverage rate than Washington state. You can look that up on the axios Link below.

The saddest part of this whole story is that the CDC has reported over 200 pediatric flu related deaths in 2023-2024

Vaccinations here in Washington state have been declining over the last three years in children 18 and under. Jamilia Sherls, director of the state health department's immunization office, says one of the causes might just be vaccine fatigue. Since the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of misinformation about what vaccines can and cannot do. She believes that may be one of the causes for the downturn in vaccinations in Washington state.

Are you concerned about Getting a flu vaccination.

Talk to your doctor.

Find out what they have to say.

